Metchie secured 24 of 37 targets for 254 yards and one touchdown across 13 regular-season games with the Texans in 2024. He also suited up for both of Houston's playoff games, securing six of 10 targets for 63 yards.

Metchie, a 2022 second-round pick, missed his entire rookie campaign due to illness, and has since carved out a rotational role on on offense with the Texans. There was opportunity for Metchie to earn more significant opportunities on offense in 2024, with both Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee) sidelined down the stretch, but even with expanded target volume the former Alabama standout struggled to to efficiently produce. He's now heading into the final year of his rookie deal with Houston.