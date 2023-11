Metchie caught two of two targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over Cincinnati in Week 10.

Metchie was active after getting knocked out of last week's win over Tampa Bay with injured ribs. Houston's depth wideouts -- Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson -- are getting increased reps while injuries have hit others. That may change Week 11; if Nico Collins (calf) is ready, the position room will have full health. Metchie has caught nine of 10 targets for 111 yards through eight games.