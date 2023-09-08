Metchie (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Metchie's long-awaited pro debut will need to wait until at least Week 2 of the current campaign after he was unable to practice Wednesday through Friday due to a hamstring issue, which he's tended to on occasion since at least May. The 2022 second-round pick likely will need to get back on the practice field next week in some capacity in order for the Texans to clear him for their second game of the season Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Colts.