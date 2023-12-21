Metchie (illness) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Like tight end Brevin Jordan, Metchie missed Wednesday's session while recovering from an illness before returning to the field Thursday in a limited capacity. Assuming both players came out of Thursday's session no worse for the wear, the two will have one more opportunity Friday to log full reps and clear up any concern about their statuses heading into Sunday's game against the Browns. Metchie has yet to miss a game since Week 1, and despite multiple Houston pass catchers sitting out over the subsequent 13 games, the Alabama product hasn't made much of a mark in the box score. He's still looking for his first NFL touchdown and has recorded no more than two catches or 25 receiving yards in any of his appearances.