Metchie (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite logging a full practice Friday.

Metchie being able to practice fully Friday is a good sign after he sat out Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he isn't out of the woods yet. Should Metchie gain clearance to suit up Sunday in Atlanta, he would likely work as Houston's No. 4 wide receiver behind Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Tank Dell.