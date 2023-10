Metchie (illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The 23-year-old was labeled questionable for Week 5 due to an illness, but it's not a surprise he's suiting up Sunday after he put in a full practice Friday. Metchie has just four catches for 52 yards in three games this season and is likely to operate as Houston's No. 4 wideout in Atlanta with Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Tank Dell all available.