Metchie (knee) has beat the normal timetables for a player recovering from a torn ligament, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Metchie remains on the sidelines while his teammates participate in OTAs, but the doctor who performed the knee surgery is confident the wide receiver will be ready this summer. "I think he's able to hit all the milestones that the medical staff in Houston wants him to meet in terms of being ready to do things for the team this summer," Dr. Lyle Cain said. The Texans aren't pushing Metchie, who remains confident he'll be ready to play by training camp.