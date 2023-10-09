Metchie caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Falcons in Week 5.

Metchie has three consecutive games with two targets and averages 18 yards per game since a return from a hamstring injury that cost him the season opener. Sunday's production seems normal; however, the wideout played a season-high 25 snaps due to Tank Dell (concussion) being removed in the second quarter. Should Dell's symptoms linger, rendering him unavailable Week 6 against the Saints, Metchie could have an enhanced role. Week 6 is also the first week that Noah Brown (groin) would be available to play.