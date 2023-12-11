Metchie caught one of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.

Metchie experienced season highs in snaps (28) and targets following the loss of Nico Collins to a calf injury early in the first quarter. The Texans were already operating without Tank Dell (lower leg) and Dalton Schultz (hamstring), and the passing game suffered. Xavier Hutchinson (41 snaps) also received an uptick in playing time behind Noah Brown and Robert Woods. Later in the contest, starting quarterback C.J. Stroud was removed and entered the NFL's concussion protocol. With injuries impacting the passing offense and the potential of Davis Mills starting Week 15 in Tennessee, Houston could deploy a run-heavy attack.