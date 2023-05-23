Metchie is recovering from a hamstring strain and hasn't been participating in offseason practices, NBC 2 Houston reports.
A 2022 second-round pick, Metchie spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football illness list after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last July. He returned healthy for Phase 1 of Houston's offseason program in April, and the latest report suggests he should be fine for training camp this summer. Assuming that's the case, Metchie will compete for WR snaps with Robert Woods, Nico Collins (foot), Noah Brown and Nathaniel Dell.
