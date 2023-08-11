Metchie caught his only target for five yards in Thursday's 20-9 preseason-opening win over the Patriots.

Metchie returned to action after missing his rookie year while battling leukemia. The former Alabama standout caught a pass on Houston's touchdown drive to end the second quarter. While third-round wideout Tank Dell impressed with five catches for 65 yards and the aforementioned score, Metchie figures to push him for the Texans' third-receiver job behind Nico Collins and Robert Woods.