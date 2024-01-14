Metchie recorded three receptions on three targets for 44 yards in Saturday's 45-14 win over the Browns.

Metchie has seen a boost in role to close the regular season and in the first game of the postseason due to Houston dealing with ongoing injuries to its receiving corps. Noah Brown (shoulder) exited early in the first quarter of Saturday's win and didn't return, allowing Metchie to see three targets for the third time in his last four games. Saturday's production marked his highest yardage total of the campaign, which came primarily from a 27-yard catch late in the first quarter to set up a touchdown two plays later. If Brown remains sidelined for the Texans' divisional-round matchup, Metchie should continue to see an uptick in involvement in the offense.