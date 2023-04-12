Coach DeMeco Ryans indicated that Metchie (illness) is slated to be involved with the Texans' offseason program, Drew Dougherty of the team's official site reports.

The 22-year-old missed all of last season after being diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia in July, but Ryans recently noted that the young wideout is "doing fine" and continues to make progress. Ryans added that for the time being, the Texans plan to "take it one day at a time" with Metchie "and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes. At the right time, when the season comes, we'll see where he is." During the 2021 NCAA season with Alabama, Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games, and the 5-foot-11, 187-pounder was subsequently selected 44th overall by Houston in the 2022 NFL Draft.