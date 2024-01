Metchie caught one of two targets for five yards in Saturday's 23-19 win over Indianapolis in Week 18.

Metchie played a season-high 38 snaps, as Houston was without Noah Brown (back) and Robert Woods (hip). The health situation also meant more playing time for fellow depth wideout Xavier Hutchinson (36 snaps). The Texans clinched a playoff spot with the win, so Metchie's potential role next week is dependent on the health of Brown and Woods.