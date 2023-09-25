Metchie caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 3.

Metchie played 15 snaps as the fourth wideout on the depth chart. He's gotten opportunities in the wake of Noah Brown's groin injury, but rookie Tank Dell appears to have moved in the top three among the wide receivers, and he's there to stay following a five-catch, 145-yard, one-touchdown performance Sunday. Metchie remains ahead of Houston's other rookie wideout, Xavier Hutchinson, who played special teams only against Jacksonville. Metchie has three catches (three targets) for 30 yards in two games played.