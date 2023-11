Metchie caught both his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over Cincinnati.

Metchie was active after getting knocked out of last week's win over Tampa Bay with injured ribs. Houston's depth wideouts -- Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson -- are getting increased reps while injuries have hit the position, but that may change in Week 11 if Nico Collins (calf) is ready to return. Metchie has caught just nine of 10 targets for 111 yards through eight games this season.