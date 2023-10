Metchie caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers in Week 4.

Metchie turned a short crossing pattern into a 22-yard gain, his first reception of more than 20 yards. He's been active for three consecutive games following a hamstring injury that cost him the season opener. Metchie has averaged 15 snaps and been targeted five times when active. It's unclear if Noah Brown's return from a groin injury will impact Metchie's usage.