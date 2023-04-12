Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday that Metchie (illness) will be involved in the Texans' offseason program, Drew Dougherty of the team's official site reports.

The 22-year-old missed all of last season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in July, but Ryans recently noted that the young wideout is "doing fine" and continues to make progress. Ryans added that, for the time being, the Texans plan to "take it one day at a time" with Metchie "and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes." During his final season of college football with Alabama in 2021, Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games. Houston selected the 5-foot-11, 187-pound wideout with the 44th overall pick in last year's draft.