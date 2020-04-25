Texans' John Reid: Going to Houston
The Texans selected Reid in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 141st overall.
The Penn State product has ideal change-of-direction ability that allows him to stick to receivers in coverage. He ran a 3.97 in the short shuttle at the combine, which is in the 90th percentile for cornerbacks. Reid is on the smaller side at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds and he's at an advanced age for a rookie as he'll be 24 in May, so the clock is ticking for him to make an impact. He'll compete for snaps at nickel in Houston.
