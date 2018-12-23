Joseph (hip/illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Joseph was either limited or held out of all of the Texans' practices this week. It's unclear if he'll be limited at all Sunday as the team looks to secure the division and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Look for Joseph to see his typical role as the team's starting left cornerback, with Shareece Wright and Aaron Colvin likely to see an few extra snaps if Joseph does end up being limited.

