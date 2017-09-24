Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Active Week 3
Joseph (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.
Joseph was limited in practice throughout the week but was left off the team's final injury report. He'll play and isn't expected to be limited at all.
