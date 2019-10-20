Play

Joseph (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Joseph was listed as questionable for the game after sitting out Week 6, but will make his return to the field. The 35-year-old will bring a much-needed boost to the secondary, and has racked up 32 tackles this season. He'll get the start at one cornerback, but the other side looks murky, with Bradley Roby (hamstring) slated to miss the contest.

