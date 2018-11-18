Joseph (knee/ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

The Texans' Week 10 bye provided sufficient time for Joseph to recover from the MCL sprain and ankle issue that forced his first absence of the season Nov. 4 against the Broncos. With Joseph having practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, he should be ready to take on his usual allotment of snaps in his return to action.

