Joseph (hamstring) is considered day-to-day and will practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's assumed Joseph will be practicing in a limited capacity, but that gives him a chance to play Sunday against the Colts. If he's able to shake off the injury in time, Joseph will be tasked with slowing down T.Y. Hilton, who torched the Texans for 200 receiving yards over two games last year.

