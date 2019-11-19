Joseph did not start Week 11 and played just 27 snaps in a 41-7 loss to the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans went with a youth movement at cornerback with Lonnie Johnson and Gareon Conley starting and playing the majority of snaps until Johnson left the game with an ankle injury. Most of Joseph's playing time came after Johnson limped off the field. Johnson's status is questionable for Week 12's showdown with the Colts on Thursday, so Joseph could resume his starting role, although the Texans may incorporate the newly acquired Vernon Hargreaves.