Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Dip in playing time
Joseph did not start Week 11 and played just 27 snaps in a 41-7 loss to the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans went with a youth movement at cornerback with Lonnie Johnson and Gareon Conley starting and playing the majority of snaps until Johnson left the game with an ankle injury. Most of Joseph's playing time came after Johnson limped off the field. Johnson's status is questionable for Week 12's showdown with the Colts on Thursday, so Joseph could resume his starting role, although the Texans may incorporate the newly acquired Vernon Hargreaves.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...