Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Earns AFC honors
Joseph was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 following his performance in a 33-17 win over the Browns.
Joseph intercepted Cleveland quarterback Kevin Hogan twice, one he returned 82 yards for a touchdown. Along with the picks, he had three tackles (two solo), one tackle for a loss and three passes defensed. The 33-year-old Joseph has taken on an expanded role in the secondary this season with the departure of A.J. Bouye in free agency and Kevin Johnson's knee injury.
