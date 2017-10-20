Joseph was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 following his performance in a 33-17 win over the Browns.

Joseph intercepted Cleveland quarterback Kevin Hogan twice, one he returned 82 yards for a touchdown. Along with the picks, he had three tackles (two solo), one tackle for a loss and three passes defensed. The 33-year-old Joseph has taken on an expanded role in the secondary this season with the departure of A.J. Bouye in free agency and Kevin Johnson's knee injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories