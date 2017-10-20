Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Earns Defensive Player of Week honors
Joseph was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 following his performance in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Browns.
Joseph intercepted Cleveland quarterback Kevin Hogan twice, returning one 82 yards for a touchdown. Along with the picks, he had three tackles (two solo), one tackle for a loss and three passes defensed. The 33-year-old has taken on an expanded role in the secondary this season with the departure of A.J. Bouye in free agency and with Kevin Johnson dealing with knee injury.
