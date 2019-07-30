The Texans gave Joseph a $1.5 million signing bonus and increased his base salary from $2.9 million to $4 million Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Joseph has spent 8 seasons with Houston, starting in 117 of 119 games while racking up 431 total tackles, 16 interceptions, five forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss and four touchdowns. The 35-year-old played through a neck injury in the back half of the 2018 season, but was deemed fully healthy before Houston's matchup with the Colts in the first round of the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...