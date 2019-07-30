Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Earns raise
The Texans gave Joseph a $1.5 million signing bonus and increased his base salary from $2.9 million to $4 million Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Joseph has spent 8 seasons with Houston, starting in 117 of 119 games while racking up 431 total tackles, 16 interceptions, five forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss and four touchdowns. The 35-year-old played through a neck injury in the back half of the 2018 season, but was deemed fully healthy before Houston's matchup with the Colts in the first round of the playoffs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
RB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...