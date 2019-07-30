The Texans gave Joseph a $1.5 million signing bonus and increased his base salary from $2.9 million to $4 million Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Joseph has spent 8 seasons with Houston, starting in 117 of 119 games while racking up 431 total tackles, 16 interceptions, five forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss and four touchdowns. The 35-year-old played through a neck injury in the back half of the 2018 season, but was deemed fully healthy before Houston's matchup with the Colts in the first round of the playoffs.