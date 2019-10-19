Play

Joseph (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph is officially listed as questionable for the game. The 35-year-old cornerback has 32 tackles through five games, a 6.4 tackle-per-game pace that would be a career-best if it holds up over the final 10 games.

