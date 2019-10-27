Joseph (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph was a limited practice participant all week and appeared on track to play despite the questionable tag, but it looks as though his status is more up in the air. Houston's secondary could be in major flux this week, with Tashaun Gipson (back) and Bradley Roby (hamstring) also questionable.

