Joseph returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Bills.

Joseph picked an ideal time for his first interception of the season. With the game tied at 13 apiece, he jumped Kelvin Benjamin's out route and picked off Nathan Peterman for a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:23 left in the game. As injuries have hit the Texans' secondary, the 34-year-old Joseph, who has missed just seven games in seven-plus seasons in Houston, remains durable and without much dropoff in his game.

