Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Heads to free agency
Joseph recorded 51 tackles, 13 passes defensed and one interception over 14 games in 2019.
Joseph, who spent nine seasons in Houston, will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He'll be a 36-year-old cornerback looking for work. While the numbers in 2019 are not a big drop off, the Texans' secondary was picked on a lot, which contributed to team ranking 29th in pass defense. Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus reports Houston's secondary ranked 28th in coverage grade, so the stage is set for a unit makeover.
More News
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Ready to rock•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: On track to play Sunday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Inactive Saturday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable for wild-card round•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Works as limited participant•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Won't return Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...