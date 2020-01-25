Play

Joseph recorded 51 tackles, 13 passes defensed and one interception over 14 games in 2019.

Joseph, who spent nine seasons in Houston, will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He'll be a 36-year-old cornerback looking for work. While the numbers in 2019 are not a big drop off, the Texans' secondary was picked on a lot, which contributed to team ranking 29th in pass defense. Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus reports Houston's secondary ranked 28th in coverage grade, so the stage is set for a unit makeover.

