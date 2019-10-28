Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Hopes to play Week 9
Coach Bill O'Brien said Joseph (hamstring) is on the right track to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Joseph sat out this past Sunday's win over the Texans, but it's a good sign that he may be ready for a crucial divisional matchup against the Jags. With the Texans secondary beat up -- Bradley Roby (hamstring) is on the mend and Lonnie Johnson suffered a concussion Sunday -- a quick return by Joseph could patch up some of the holes. Expect his practice status to be limited to start the week with hopes of logging a full-speed workout Friday.
