Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Hopes to return Week 14
Joseph (shoulder) considers himself day-to-day and hopes to play against the 49ers next week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Joseph is hardly providing an official diagnosis, but it's still good news after he was unable to return to Sunday's game. The veteran cornerback's practice reps this week should provide a clearer indication of his status for Week 14.
