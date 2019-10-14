Joseph (wrist/hip) is hopeful to return to action in Week 7 against the Colts, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph was unable to play in Sunday's victory over the Chiefs, but he said it's his goal to get back on the field after missing only the lone game. His availability for Week 7 will likely depend on whether or not he is able to see action in practice later this week.

