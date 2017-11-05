Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Hurts leg Sunday
Joseph suffered a leg injury Sunday against the Colts and is questionable to return, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Joseph was nursing shin and quad injuries ahead of Sunday's matchup, and this injury may be related. The Texans now have just three healthy cornerbacks active Sunday, so a quick return by Joseph is extra important.
More News
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Earns Defensive Player of Week honors•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Scores first TD since 2014•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Active Week 3•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...