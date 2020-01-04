Play

Joseph (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Bills, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Joseph was a limited participant at practice all week and appeared to be trending toward suiting up. However, he was ultimately unable to get the green light to play. As a result of his absence, look for Lonnie Johnson and Gareon Conley to see larger roles at cornerback.

