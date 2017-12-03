Joseph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Titans due to a shoulder injury, Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph's injury figures to result in additional snaps for Marcus Williams and Kevin Johnson at cornerback across from starter Kareem Jackson. The severity of Joseph's shoulder injury is somewhat unclear at this point, so his status for next week's matchup against the 49ers could be in question.

