Joseph (neck) recorded one tackle, a pass defensed and an interception across 17 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Joseph exited the contest in third quarter due to a neck stinger and could miss Sunday's divisional showdown with the Colts as a result -- look for more updates to come once the team resumes practice. It was the veterans second interception of the season, which trails on Justin Reid for the team lead.

More News
Our Latest Stories