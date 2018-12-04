Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Interception in win
Joseph (neck) recorded one tackle, a pass defensed and an interception across 17 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Joseph exited the contest in third quarter due to a neck stinger and could miss Sunday's divisional showdown with the Colts as a result -- look for more updates to come once the team resumes practice. It was the veterans second interception of the season, which trails on Justin Reid for the team lead.
