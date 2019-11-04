Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Leaves game, returns
Joseph was removed from Sunday's game but eventually returned to Houston's 26-3 win over Jacksonville.
Joseph was removed after getting run over by Leonard Fournette in the first quarter, requiring a trip to the blue tent, but he returned to record four tackles and had a key pass defensed late in the game. Joseph has been banged up the last few weeks, missing two of the previous three games while playing just 14 snaps in the game in which he appeared.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...