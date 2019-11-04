Joseph was removed from Sunday's game but eventually returned to Houston's 26-3 win over Jacksonville.

Joseph was removed after getting run over by Leonard Fournette in the first quarter, requiring a trip to the blue tent, but he returned to record four tackles and had a key pass defensed late in the game. Joseph has been banged up the last few weeks, missing two of the previous three games while playing just 14 snaps in the game in which he appeared.

