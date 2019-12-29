Play

Joseph (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans.

It's unclear how Joseph sustained the injury, however, he was forced to leave the game early in the second quarter. The Texans have solidified themselves as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, so it's likely the team won't be in a hurry to rush Joseph back. As long as the veteran is sidelined, look for Lonnie Johnson to see an increase in snaps.

