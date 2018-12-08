Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Likely to play Sunday
Jospeh (neck/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game but is expected to play, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Joseph has practiced in a limited fashion this week, but it seems as though there is a growing expectation that he'll play in Sunday's tilt with the Colts. Assuming he can play, Joseph will line up opposite of Shareece Wright at corner.
