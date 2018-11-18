Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Likely to play Week 11
Joseph (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins but is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coming off their Week 10 bye, the Texans are still banged up in the secondary with Aaron Colvin (ankle) also listed as questionable but seemingly trending toward missing a sixth straight game. Houston should at least get some reinforcement in the form of Joseph, who returned from a one-game absence to participate in practice in a limited fashion throughout the week. Even if the knee and ankle issues slow Joseph more than normal Sunday, it shouldn't prove too costly with Houston matching up with a battered Washington receiving corps that lacks many big-play threats.
