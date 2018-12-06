Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Limited in practice
Joseph (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Joseph suffered a neck stinger during Sunday's win over the Browns. The veteran cornerback is reportedly expected to suit up without issue Week 14, but his participation in practice Thursday and Friday will nonetheless warrant monitoring.
