Joseph (knee/ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph appears to have progressed in his recovery from a sprained knee and ankle during the Texans' bye, and has a chance of suiting up against the Redskins on Sunday. If the veteran cornerback is unable to play Week 11, expect Johnson Bademosi to once again receive an uptick in defensive snaps.

