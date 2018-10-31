Joseph (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph's limited participation in practice is a good sign, but the cornerback remains week-to-week and should be considered a long shot for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The veteran suffered ligament damage in his left knee and a high ankle sprain during a Week 8 win over the Dolphins, and is not expected to play until after Houston's bye in Week 10.

