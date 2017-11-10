Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Limited participant Thursday
Joseph (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Joseph moved from a non-participant Wednesday to limited Thursday, and one presumes he'll be ready to go Sunday against the Rams.
