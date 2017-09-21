Play

Joseph (shoulder) was a limited participant at Texans' practice Wednesday.

Joseph exited in the second quarter of last Thursday's win over the Bengals and underwent at least two MRI screenings, but the injury doesn't seem overly serious. The veteran cornerback's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots remains unclear, but he doesn't appear to be looking at an extended absence, at least.

