Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Limited participant
Joseph (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday,
Joseph was hampered by knee and ankle injuries last week, but was able to play all 75 defensive snaps in a Week 11 win over Washington. The ankle remains problematic, but the Texans will manage it leading up to Week 12 against Tennessee on Monday night.
