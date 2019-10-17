Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Limited Wednesday
Joseph (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Joseph was a no-go last week against the Chiefs, but all signs point to him being ready to play Week 7 against the Colts, provided there are no setbacks between now and Sunday. Without Joseph last week and after Bradley Roby (hamstring) left the game, the Texans got by with a package of rookie Lonnie Johnson, Phillip Gaines and Keion Crossen at cornerback against Kansas City's prolific passing offense.
More News
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Hoping for Week 7 return•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Officially out•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Questionable against KC•
-
Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Shines in win over Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...