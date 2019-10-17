Joseph (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph was a no-go last week against the Chiefs, but all signs point to him being ready to play Week 7 against the Colts, provided there are no setbacks between now and Sunday. Without Joseph last week and after Bradley Roby (hamstring) left the game, the Texans got by with a package of rookie Lonnie Johnson, Phillip Gaines and Keion Crossen at cornerback against Kansas City's prolific passing offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories